Zacks: Brokerages Expect National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) to Announce $0.98 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) to announce $0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for National Fuel Gas’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.96 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.00. National Fuel Gas reported earnings per share of $1.07 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will report full year earnings of $2.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.07. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.74. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for National Fuel Gas.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $444.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in National Fuel Gas by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,041,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $424,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,023 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in National Fuel Gas by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,242,420 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $150,902,000 after acquiring an additional 87,428 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in National Fuel Gas by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,396,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $64,981,000 after acquiring an additional 52,493 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in National Fuel Gas by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,208,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,232,000 after acquiring an additional 56,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in National Fuel Gas by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 947,633 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,102,000 after acquiring an additional 27,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFG opened at $35.56 on Thursday. National Fuel Gas has a twelve month low of $31.58 and a twelve month high of $61.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 50.43%.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

See Also: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Fuel Gas (NFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.