Zacks: Brokerages Expect Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) to Announce $0.41 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) to announce $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Huron Consulting Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the highest is $0.42. Huron Consulting Group reported earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will report full-year earnings of $2.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $2.92. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Huron Consulting Group.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $232.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.63 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 4.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HURN. BidaskClub cut Huron Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Huron Consulting Group from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.75.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, CEO James H. Roth sold 1,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $67,457.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,923 shares in the company, valued at $10,365,207.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HURN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter valued at $32,391,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 2,794.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 268,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,447,000 after purchasing an additional 258,855 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 636.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 46,628 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 548,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,709,000 after purchasing an additional 43,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 331,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,792,000 after purchasing an additional 30,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HURN opened at $42.44 on Thursday. Huron Consulting Group has a 52-week low of $35.15 and a 52-week high of $70.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.64 and its 200 day moving average is $62.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of strategy, care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

