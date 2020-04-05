Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) Trading 9.1% Higher Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN) were up 9.1% during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $2.39 and last traded at $2.28, approximately 368,187 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 111% from the average daily volume of 174,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.09.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.77%.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50. The company has a market capitalization of $134.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.38.

Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $906.70 million during the quarter. Xinyuan Real Estate had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 3.97%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. AXA grew its stake in Xinyuan Real Estate by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 24,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Xinyuan Real Estate in the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Xinyuan Real Estate by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 35,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 9,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Xinyuan Real Estate by 12.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 95,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 10,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

About Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN)

Xinyuan Real Estate Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops residential real estate properties for middle income consumers in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, or high-rise apartment buildings; auxiliary services and amenities, such as retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools; and small scale residential properties, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties.

