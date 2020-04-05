Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.15) Per Share (NASDAQ:XENE)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XENE) – Stock analysts at William Blair lifted their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 31st. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.17). William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.02) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.83) EPS.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $3.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.00 million.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on XENE. BidaskClub raised shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Xenon Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.33.

Shares of XENE stock opened at $10.56 on Friday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $18.45. The company has a market capitalization of $384.17 million, a P/E ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.04% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering and developing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders. It focuses on the treatment of epilepsy. Its products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901, and XEN007. The company was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J. P.

