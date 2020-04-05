William Blair Weighs in on Globant SA’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:GLOB)

Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) – Stock analysts at William Blair decreased their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Globant in a report released on Tuesday, March 31st. William Blair analyst M. Nolan now expects that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.47.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.49. The business had revenue of $184.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.46 million. Globant had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 16.53%.

Several other brokerages have also commented on GLOB. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Globant from $121.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Globant in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Globant from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Globant from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Globant presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.70.

Shares of GLOB stock opened at $72.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.80 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Globant has a 52 week low of $70.83 and a 52 week high of $141.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GLOB. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Globant by 3.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Globant by 17.4% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,030 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Globant by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,034,088 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $94,702,000 after acquiring an additional 10,829 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Globant by 16.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,247 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden grew its stake in Globant by 32.6% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 73,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,704,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

