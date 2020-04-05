William Blair Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM)

ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) – Research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of ABM Industries in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 31st. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.44. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for ABM Industries’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp upgraded ABM Industries from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded ABM Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of ABM Industries in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on ABM Industries from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered ABM Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of ABM opened at $22.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. ABM Industries has a one year low of $19.79 and a one year high of $42.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.96.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 2.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.10%.

In other news, EVP Scott J. Giacobbe sold 5,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total value of $235,470.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,171,255.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rene Jacobsen sold 716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total value of $27,616.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in ABM Industries by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,218,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $235,632,000 after acquiring an additional 801,265 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in ABM Industries by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,512,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,881,000 after acquiring an additional 516,052 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in ABM Industries by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,662,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,669,000 after acquiring an additional 588,180 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in ABM Industries by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,618,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,026,000 after acquiring an additional 56,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in ABM Industries by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,187,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,789,000 after acquiring an additional 118,398 shares in the last quarter. 99.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Technical Solutions, and Healthcare segments. The company offers janitorial, electrical and lighting, energy, facilities engineering, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, mission critical, and parking solutions.

