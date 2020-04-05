William Blair Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT) – Stock analysts at William Blair decreased their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Novanta in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 2nd. William Blair analyst B. Drab now forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.36. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. Novanta had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The business had revenue of $159.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Novanta’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NOVT. BidaskClub lowered Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novanta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.

NOVT stock opened at $67.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Novanta has a 12 month low of $66.44 and a 12 month high of $99.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.48 and a beta of 1.34.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOVT. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novanta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,763,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Novanta during the fourth quarter worth $23,741,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Novanta by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 956,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,590,000 after acquiring an additional 149,916 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novanta by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,017,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,966,000 after acquiring an additional 119,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Novanta by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 991,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,731,000 after acquiring an additional 90,144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Novanta news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 12,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total value of $1,200,387.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,644 shares in the company, valued at $11,368,572.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 5,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total transaction of $498,753.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 163,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,486,097.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial material processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

