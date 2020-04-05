Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.68

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.68 and traded as low as $4.70. Willamette Valley Vineyards shares last traded at $4.98, with a volume of 21,221 shares.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $23.81 million, a P/E ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 0.74.

Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $7.20 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,502 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,424 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.09% of Willamette Valley Vineyards worth $717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 9.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. The company offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Methode Champenoise Brut, Rose, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards and Elton labels; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom branded wine under the Oregon Cellars label.

