Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Trading Down 10.7% Following Analyst Downgrade

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR)’s stock price traded down 10.7% during trading on Friday after B. Riley lowered their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $6.00. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Whitestone REIT traded as low as $4.91 and last traded at $5.28, 671,029 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 99% from the average session volume of 336,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.91.

WSR has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded Whitestone REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Whitestone REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th.

In related news, CEO James C. Mastandrea bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.39 per share, for a total transaction of $123,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,198,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,854,767.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Alan Jones bought 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.79. The stock has a market cap of $248.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.95%. Whitestone REIT’s payout ratio is presently 107.55%.

About Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR)

Whitestone is a community-centered retail REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high quality "E-Commerce resistant" neighborhood, community and lifestyle retail centers principally located in the largest, fastest growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone's optimal mix of national, regional and local tenants provides daily necessities, needed services and entertainment to the communities in which they are located.

