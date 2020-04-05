Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) Price Target Cut to $20.00

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) had its target price reduced by SunTrust Banks from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Wendys’ Q1 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on WEN. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Wendys from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Wendys from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Wendys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Wendys in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a buy rating on shares of Wendys in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.48.

WEN opened at $13.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.43. Wendys has a twelve month low of $6.82 and a twelve month high of $24.04.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $427.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.70 million. Wendys had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 8.01%. Wendys’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wendys will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Wendys’s payout ratio is 81.36%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WEN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Wendys in the fourth quarter worth $43,163,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Wendys in the fourth quarter worth $17,200,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Wendys by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,297,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $73,247,000 after buying an additional 388,858 shares during the period. Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Wendys during the 4th quarter valued at $7,218,000. Finally, BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Wendys during the 4th quarter valued at $3,782,000. 73.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

