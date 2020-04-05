Wells Fargo & Co Trims Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) Target Price to $13.00

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) had its price target decreased by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 85.45% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PE. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Parsley Energy from $26.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Parsley Energy from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Parsley Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James downgraded Parsley Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Parsley Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.43.

Shares of NYSE PE opened at $7.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.37. Parsley Energy has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $22.11.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $522.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.82 million. Parsley Energy had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Parsley Energy will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director A R. Alameddine bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.24 per share, for a total transaction of $132,400.00. 12.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PE. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Parsley Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $347,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Parsley Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Parsley Energy by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 112,317 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Parsley Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $1,221,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Parsley Energy by 285.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 457,641 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,664,000 after purchasing an additional 339,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

Parsley Energy Company Profile

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

