Wells Fargo & Co Trims Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Target Price to $42.00

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its price target decreased by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.12% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $68.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.85.

XOM opened at $39.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $170.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.58 and a 200-day moving average of $63.18. Exxon Mobil has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $83.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William C. Weldon bought 4,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.09 per share, with a total value of $201,016.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,488,241.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Neil W. Duffin bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.41 per share, with a total value of $1,092,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 571,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,795,571.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 41,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,295. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 95,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,653,000 after purchasing an additional 7,533 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $609,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $190,392,000. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 23,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 5,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 15,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares in the last quarter. 55.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

