Wells Fargo & Co Reaffirms Hold Rating for Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA)

Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America reissued a sell rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.71.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $40.72 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.95 and a 200-day moving average of $54.26. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 1-year low of $39.40 and a 1-year high of $64.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $35.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.71.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $35.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.24 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were given a $0.458 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.55%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.7% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,420 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the period. ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 57,426 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,386,000 after buying an additional 18,085 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 13,701 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 5,835 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 120,397 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,099,000 after buying an additional 4,007 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth $6,729,000. Institutional investors own 59.20% of the company’s stock.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

