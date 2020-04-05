Wells Fargo & Co Lowers Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target to $93.00

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $107.00 to $93.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.53% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on PXD. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from to in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Imperial Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $148.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.74.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

NYSE PXD opened at $74.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.23. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $48.62 and a one year high of $178.22.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas development company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,394,206 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,274,323,000 after acquiring an additional 294,513 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,828,963 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $579,591,000 after acquiring an additional 841,766 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,217,151 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $486,980,000 after acquiring an additional 287,967 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,683,669 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $406,226,000 after acquiring an additional 397,359 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 810.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,550,511 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $386,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

Further Reading: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.