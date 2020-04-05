Wells Fargo & Co Lowers PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Price Target to $22.00

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the energy producer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 174.31% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.19.

NASDAQ PDCE opened at $8.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. PDC Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $47.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $788.95 million, a PE ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.96.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy producer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.24. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $265.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.35 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PDC Energy will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark E. Ellis acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.53 per share, for a total transaction of $175,300.00. Also, Director Anthony J. Crisafio sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $95,595.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,892.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PDCE. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PDC Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in PDC Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in PDC Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PDC Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PDC Energy by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 9,145 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc in June 2012.

