Watkin Jones (LON:WJG) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $220.23

Watkin Jones PLC (LON:WJG)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $220.23 and traded as low as $135.43. Watkin Jones shares last traded at $142.00, with a volume of 924,457 shares.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Watkin Jones in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Watkin Jones from GBX 282 ($3.71) to GBX 267 ($3.51) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.81) price objective (up previously from GBX 255 ($3.35)) on shares of Watkin Jones in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.05, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $363.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 220.23 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 231.97.

Watkin Jones plc engages in the development and the management of properties for residential occupation in the United Kingdom. It develops and constructs multi occupancy property assets focusing on student accommodations. The company operates through Student Accommodation, Build To Rent, Residential, and Accommodation Management segments.

