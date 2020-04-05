Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $125.39

Shares of Waste Connections Inc (TSE:WCN) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $125.39 and traded as low as $104.50. Waste Connections shares last traded at $106.50, with a volume of 346,639 shares.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Waste Connections from C$140.00 to C$157.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Oppenheimer upgraded Waste Connections from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$125.39 and a 200 day moving average price of C$122.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.34. The company has a market cap of $28.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.77.

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.81 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.76 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a $0.245 dividend. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.07%.

Waste Connections Company Profile (TSE:WCN)

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Read More: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.