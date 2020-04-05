Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.15 Per Share

Brokerages expect Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) to announce earnings of $1.15 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Walmart’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.16. Walmart reported earnings of $1.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Walmart will report full year earnings of $5.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $5.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.35 to $5.69. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Walmart.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have issued reports on WMT. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Walmart from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.23.

WMT stock opened at $119.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $336.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart has a 12 month low of $97.24 and a 12 month high of $128.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.81%.

In other Walmart news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $1,853,689.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 264,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,249,863.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total value of $9,979,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,466,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,582,137.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 321,205 shares of company stock valued at $37,403,190 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $427,000. Cedar Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 13,133 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,330 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Finally, Peterson Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. 30.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

