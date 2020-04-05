Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $62.00 to $56.00. The stock had previously closed at $40.47, but opened at $40.32. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance shares last traded at $40.09, with a volume of 414,402 shares traded.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on WBA. Deutsche Bank upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WBA. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,031 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 65,529 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 12,839 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 52,460 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 59.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $35.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.95 and a 200-day moving average of $54.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $35.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.24 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 2.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.458 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 30.55%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

