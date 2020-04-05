Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) PT Lowered to $56.00

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) had its price target reduced by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 37.52% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.71.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $40.72 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a twelve month low of $39.40 and a twelve month high of $64.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.71.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 2.52%. The company had revenue of $35.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.7% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,420 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 57,426 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,386,000 after buying an additional 18,085 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 13,701 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 5,835 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 120,397 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,099,000 after buying an additional 4,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth $6,729,000. 59.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.