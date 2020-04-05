Visa Inc (NYSE:V) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $1.34 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Visa Inc (NYSE:V) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Visa in a report issued on Tuesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer analyst G. Greene now expects that the credit-card processor will earn $1.34 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.38. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Visa’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $236.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on shares of Visa from to in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Visa from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Visa from to in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Visa from $188.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.19.

V opened at $151.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.85. Visa has a 1-year low of $133.93 and a 1-year high of $214.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.94.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,228,424 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,106,530,000 after buying an additional 733,712 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,303,463,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 16,638,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,126,443,000 after buying an additional 767,660 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,517,335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,727,807,000 after buying an additional 394,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,160,598 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,909,176,000 after buying an additional 277,305 shares during the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total transaction of $1,129,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,933,326. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total transaction of $456,240.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,619,389. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.