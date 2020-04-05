Virtusa Co. Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.93 Per Share (NASDAQ:VRTU)

Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) – Equities research analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2020 earnings estimates for Virtusa in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 31st. William Blair analyst M. Nolan now anticipates that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $1.93 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.14. William Blair also issued estimates for Virtusa’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

VRTU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush dropped their price target on Virtusa from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Virtusa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded Virtusa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Virtusa in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Virtusa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.43.

VRTU stock opened at $23.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.69. Virtusa has a fifty-two week low of $19.48 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a market cap of $806.83 million, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.39.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. Virtusa had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $335.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Virtusa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Virtusa by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,445 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Virtusa by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,587 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Virtusa during the fourth quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Virtusa during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Roger Keith Modder sold 2,427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total value of $119,529.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 254,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,545,354. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

About Virtusa

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.

