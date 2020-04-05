Village Farms International (TSE:VFF) Price Target Cut to C$20.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Village Farms International (TSE:VFF) had its price objective cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$24.00 to C$20.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Shares of Village Farms International stock opened at C$3.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.22. The company has a market cap of $195.19 million and a P/E ratio of 13.88. Village Farms International has a 12-month low of C$3.01 and a 12-month high of C$21.85.

About Village Farms International

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. The company operates in two segments, Produce Business and Energy Business. It also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority.

