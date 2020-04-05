Village Bank and Trust Financial (NASDAQ:VBFC) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $35.66

Shares of Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:VBFC) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $35.66 and traded as low as $26.00. Village Bank and Trust Financial shares last traded at $26.00, with a volume of 26 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Village Bank and Trust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th.

Get Village Bank and Trust Financial alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.62.

In other news, major shareholder Kenneth R. Lehman bought 4,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.51 per share, for a total transaction of $183,230.58. Also, major shareholder Kenneth R. Lehman purchased 7,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.20 per share, with a total value of $293,032.20. Insiders purchased 13,075 shares of company stock valued at $496,773 in the last three months. 9.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Village Bank and Trust Financial stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:VBFC) by 75.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,196 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 1.15% of Village Bank and Trust Financial worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Village Bank and Trust Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:VBFC)

Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Village Bank that provides banking and related financial services to small and medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Commercial Banking and Mortgage Banking.

See Also: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Village Bank and Trust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Bank and Trust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.