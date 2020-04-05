Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,848 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $1,557,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 43.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 13,538 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 390.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. 67.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 1,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total transaction of $27,812.23. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,622.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Douglas K. Bratton sold 3,894,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $78,868,971.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,902,426 shares of company stock worth $79,018,241. 21.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Denali Therapeutics stock opened at $17.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.69. Denali Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $12.39 and a 52 week high of $30.41. The company has a quick ratio of 9.48, a current ratio of 9.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.02. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.31% and a negative net margin of 740.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.71 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DNLI. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Evercore ISI raised Denali Therapeutics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Denali Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.80.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

Read More: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.