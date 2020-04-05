Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 767 Shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kodiak Sciences were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $188,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $280,000.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KOD. Barclays lowered Kodiak Sciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kodiak Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.36.

NYSE KOD opened at $43.13 on Friday. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.32 and a 52 week high of $82.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.92.

Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05).

In related news, Director Richard S. Levy acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.33 per share, for a total transaction of $44,330.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,082.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.99 per share, with a total value of $5,799,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 426,723 shares of company stock valued at $19,845,032 and have sold 14,950 shares valued at $661,670.

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

