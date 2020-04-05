Verus Capital Partners LLC Takes $43,000 Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,421,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 760.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 636,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,777,000 after purchasing an additional 562,506 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,022,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,486,000 after buying an additional 334,527 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,469,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,376,000 after buying an additional 124,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 163.8% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 187,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,506,000 after acquiring an additional 116,188 shares during the last quarter. 73.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Hanson restated a “sell” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.55.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 4,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $790,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,675,245. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO David Eric Klein sold 36,488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total value of $7,132,674.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,870,882.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,245 shares of company stock valued at $19,071,776. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE STZ opened at $132.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.87. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.28 and a 12-month high of $214.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $164.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.66.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 3rd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

