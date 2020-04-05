Verus Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 1,120 Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z)

Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 715,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,886,000 after buying an additional 379,805 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,294,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,490,000 after buying an additional 275,591 shares during the last quarter. Jabodon PT Co. boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 315.4% during the fourth quarter. Jabodon PT Co. now owns 273,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,550,000 after buying an additional 207,429 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 459.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 205,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,460,000 after buying an additional 169,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,376,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark dropped their price target on Zillow Group from $75.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Zillow Group from $57.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Zillow Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

In other news, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 5,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $204,114.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,945,837.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Spencer M. Rascoff sold 123,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $7,535,893.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,725,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 392,889 shares of company stock valued at $23,254,903. 19.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:Z opened at $30.31 on Friday. Zillow Group Inc has a 52-week low of $20.04 and a 52-week high of $66.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.17 and its 200 day moving average is $40.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

