Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Given New Price Target at Oppenheimer

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) had its price target cut by Oppenheimer from to in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Verint Systems’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Verint Systems from to and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Verint Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Verint Systems from $78.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. BidaskClub lowered Verint Systems from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Verint Systems from $67.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.22.

Shares of VRNT opened at $37.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 88.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.10. Verint Systems has a 12 month low of $32.44 and a 12 month high of $63.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The technology company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.05). Verint Systems had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 2.20%. The company had revenue of $339.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verint Systems will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Verint Systems by 285.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Verint Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,808,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Verint Systems by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 704,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,691,000 after purchasing an additional 265,847 shares during the period. Lannebo Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Verint Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $465,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Verint Systems by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,340,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,583,000 after purchasing an additional 362,290 shares during the period. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Engagement Solutions segment offers automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, and digital feedback solutions.

