Velan (TSE:VLN) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.98

Velan Inc. (TSE:VLN) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.98 and traded as low as $4.26. Velan shares last traded at $4.57, with a volume of 1,280 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.41, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.98. The company has a market capitalization of $98.74 million and a PE ratio of -26.26.

Velan (TSE:VLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$117.27 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Velan’s dividend payout ratio is presently -51.73%.

Velan Company Profile

Velan Inc designs, manufactures, and markets industrial valves worldwide. It offers cryogenic valves comprising cast steel cryogenic, small forged cryogenic, cryogenic triple-offset, ball, and cryogenic control valves; gate, globe, and check valves, including pressure seal, cast steel, small forged, dual-plate check, bolted bonnet high pressure, cast stainless steel corrosion resistant, bonnetless, and knife gate valves, as well as maintenance valves for nuclear service; and quarter-turn valves, such as ball, metal-seated ball, forged ball, power ball, high performance three-piece ball, general purpose ball, triple-offset butterfly, high performance cryogenic butterfly, coker ball, and cap-tight batch digester capping valves.

