ValuEngine Upgrades Hoya (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hoya (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hoya from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HOCPY opened at $85.31 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Hoya has a twelve month low of $66.55 and a twelve month high of $101.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.72.

HOYA Corporation engages in the life care and information technology businesses. The company offers healthcare products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; and medical products, such as medical endoscopes, laparoscopic surgical instruments, intraocular lenses, and prosthetic ceramic fillers and orthopedic implants.

