ValuEngine Lowers United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on UBSI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Bankshares from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson upgraded United Bankshares from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub lowered United Bankshares from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet lowered United Bankshares from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on United Bankshares in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an equal weight rating and a price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.83.

Shares of UBSI stock opened at $21.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.24. United Bankshares has a twelve month low of $19.67 and a twelve month high of $40.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 28.49%. The firm had revenue of $178.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Bankshares will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.38%. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 54.90%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 29,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in United Bankshares by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in United Bankshares by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,383,000. Institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

