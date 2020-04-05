ValuEngine Lowers JAPAN AIRL LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of JAPAN AIRL LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

OTCMKTS JAPSY opened at $7.90 on Thursday. JAPAN AIRL LTD/ADR has a 1-year low of $7.85 and a 1-year high of $17.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

About JAPAN AIRL LTD/ADR

Japan Airlines Co, Ltd. provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transport services in Japan and internationally. It offers domestic and international air transport services. The company is also involved in the aerial work and other related businesses. As of February 15, 2018, it operated a fleet of approximately 230 aircraft.

