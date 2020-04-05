ValuEngine Lowers JAPAN AIRL LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of JAPAN AIRL LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
OTCMKTS JAPSY opened at $7.90 on Thursday. JAPAN AIRL LTD/ADR has a 1-year low of $7.85 and a 1-year high of $17.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.43.
About JAPAN AIRL LTD/ADR
