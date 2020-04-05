ValuEngine Lowers INTL CONS AIRL/S (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded INTL CONS AIRL/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. HSBC raised INTL CONS AIRL/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale raised INTL CONS AIRL/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. INTL CONS AIRL/S currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.00.

ICAGY stock opened at $4.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.80. INTL CONS AIRL/S has a 12-month low of $4.51 and a 12-month high of $17.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.41.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, and Aer Lingus brands.

