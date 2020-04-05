ValuEngine Lowers Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS ITPOF opened at $6.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.76. The company has a market cap of $400.09 million, a PE ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.43. Intertape Polymer Group has a 12-month low of $4.86 and a 12-month high of $14.58.

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $291.49 million during the quarter. Intertape Polymer Group had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 3.55%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a $0.147 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.55%.

About Intertape Polymer Group

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the packaging industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and sells various paper and film based pressure sensitive and water activated tapes, polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films, woven coated fabrics, and complementary packaging systems for industrial and retail use.

