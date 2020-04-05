ValuEngine Lowers HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR (OTCMKTS:HDELY) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR (OTCMKTS:HDELY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HDELY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays cut shares of HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.00.

Get HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR alerts:

Shares of HDELY stock opened at $8.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.42. HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR has a 52 week low of $6.24 and a 52 week high of $16.40.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company offers cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also provides natural stone aggregates, comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.