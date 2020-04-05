ValuEngine Lowers DNB ASA/S (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of DNB ASA/S (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DNB ASA/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th.

OTCMKTS:DNHBY opened at $10.57 on Thursday. DNB ASA/S has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $19.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.99.

DNB ASA/S (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. DNB ASA/S had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 32.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that DNB ASA/S will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a $0.774 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.17%. This is a positive change from DNB ASA/S’s previous annual dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. DNB ASA/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.07%.

About DNB ASA/S

DNB ASA provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, including saving accounts, home savings products, equities, retirement savings, fixed rate deposits, exchange traded products, bonds and commercial papers, and asset management services; and loans, such as home mortgages, car and consumer loans, trade finance, and export financing, as well as overdraft facilities, bank guarantees, and leasing and factoring services.

