ValuEngine Lowers DBS GRP HOLDING/S (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of DBS GRP HOLDING/S (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DBS GRP HOLDING/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DBS GRP HOLDING/S to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. DBS GRP HOLDING/S has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Get DBS GRP HOLDING/S alerts:

DBSDY stock opened at $49.38 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.87 and its 200-day moving average is $71.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $33.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.30. DBS GRP HOLDING/S has a twelve month low of $44.22 and a twelve month high of $83.43.

DBS GRP HOLDING/S (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. DBS GRP HOLDING/S had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 31.16%. Research analysts anticipate that DBS GRP HOLDING/S will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DBS GRP HOLDING/S

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides financial products and services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others segments. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.

Further Reading: What does a market perform rating mean?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for DBS GRP HOLDING/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBS GRP HOLDING/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.