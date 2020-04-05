ValuEngine Lowers DANSKE BK A/S/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of DANSKE BK A/S/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of DANSKE BK A/S/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 24th.

Shares of DNKEY stock opened at $5.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.82, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. DANSKE BK A/S/S has a 1-year low of $4.85 and a 1-year high of $9.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.38.

DANSKE BK A/S/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter. DANSKE BK A/S/S had a net margin of 31.72% and a return on equity of 8.65%.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th were given a $0.419 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.85%.

DANSKE BK A/S/S Company Profile

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses and corporate, institutional, and personal customers. It operates through Banking DK, Banking Nordic, Corporates and Institutions, Wealth Management, Northern Ireland segments. The company offers daily banking, home financing, investment, and retirement planning solutions to retail customers; strategic advisory services to commercial customers; leasing solutions; and financing, financial market, general banking, investment, and corporate finance advisory services to corporate and institutional customers, as well as financial solutions and products in the areas of capital markets, fixed income, currencies, transaction banking, and investor services.

