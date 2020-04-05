ValuEngine Downgrades Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whitestone REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th.

Shares of NYSE:WSR opened at $5.28 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Whitestone REIT has a one year low of $4.91 and a one year high of $14.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.50 million, a PE ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.54.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.95%. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.55%.

In related news, CEO James C. Mastandrea bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.39 per share, with a total value of $123,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,198,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,854,767.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Alan Jones bought 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Whitestone REIT

Whitestone is a community-centered retail REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high quality "E-Commerce resistant" neighborhood, community and lifestyle retail centers principally located in the largest, fastest growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone's optimal mix of national, regional and local tenants provides daily necessities, needed services and entertainment to the communities in which they are located.

