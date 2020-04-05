Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) and Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) Head-To-Head Review

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) and Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Get Value Line alerts:

Value Line has a beta of 0.23, indicating that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Monroe Capital has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Value Line and Monroe Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Value Line $36.26 million 7.57 $11.15 million N/A N/A Monroe Capital $68.19 million 1.80 $19.21 million $1.42 4.23

Monroe Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Value Line.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Value Line and Monroe Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Value Line 0 0 0 0 N/A Monroe Capital 0 3 0 0 2.00

Monroe Capital has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 66.39%. Given Monroe Capital’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Monroe Capital is more favorable than Value Line.

Profitability

This table compares Value Line and Monroe Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Value Line 38.17% 29.89% 15.13% Monroe Capital 28.18% 11.42% 4.39%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.9% of Value Line shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.4% of Monroe Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Value Line shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Monroe Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Value Line pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Monroe Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 23.3%. Monroe Capital pays out 98.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Value Line has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Value Line Company Profile

Value Line, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications primarily in the United States. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), options, and convertible securities. The company offers research services, such as The Value Line Investment Survey, The Value Line Investment Survey – Small and Mid-Cap, The Value Line 600, and The Value Line Fund Advisor Plus, which provide statistical and text coverage of various investment securities, with an emphasis placed on its proprietary research, analysis, and statistical ranks. It also provides niche newsletters comprising Value Line Select, Value Line Select: Dividend Income & Growth, Value Line Select: ETFs, and The Value Line Special Situations Service that offer information on a less comprehensive basis for securities that are of particular interest to subscribers; digital versions of its products through its Website, valueline.com; and investment analysis software, such as The Value Line Investment Analyzer, which includes data sorting and filtering tools. In addition, the company offers current and historical financial databases comprising DataFile, estimates and projections, convertibles, and mutual funds through online; and copyright data products, which include unit investment trusts, variable annuities, managed accounts, and EFTs. Further, it places advertising on behalf of the company's publications; and provides subscription fulfillment and subscriber relation services. The company serves individual and professional investors, as well as institutions, including municipal and university libraries, and investment firms. Value Line, Inc. was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Value Line, Inc. is a subsidiary of Arnold Bernhard & Co, Inc.

Monroe Capital Company Profile

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity investments, and buyouts in middle-market companies. The fund prefers to invest in casinos and gaming, broadcasting, publishing, alcoholic beverage and tobacco distribution, oil and gas, insurance, pharmaceuticals and bio sciences, aerospace and defense, commercial printing, natural rubber, glass, container and packaging, metals and mining, and real estate. It focuses to invest in the United States and Canada. The fund focuses on companies with a maximum of $25 million in EBITDA per year.

Receive News & Ratings for Value Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Value Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.