Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Trading Down 5.5% After Analyst Downgrade

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)’s stock price fell 5.5% during mid-day trading on Friday after Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on the stock from $238.00 to $183.00. Deutsche Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. Vail Resorts traded as low as $129.52 and last traded at $131.73, 685,307 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 22% from the average session volume of 561,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $139.36.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $278.00 price objective on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine lowered Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Vail Resorts from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Vail Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.27.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,618,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 584,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,267,000 after purchasing an additional 263,139 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 284.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 245,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,886,000 after purchasing an additional 181,663 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,492,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 118.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 177,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,487,000 after purchasing an additional 96,000 shares during the period. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.79. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.13.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.44 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $924.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.06 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 12.63%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.02 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.25%.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

