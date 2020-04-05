UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) Rating Reiterated by Northland Securities

UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Northland Securities in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $2.50 price target on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Northland Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 43.68% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of UTStarcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th.

Get UTStarcom alerts:

Shares of UTSI stock opened at $1.74 on Friday. UTStarcom has a one year low of $1.56 and a one year high of $3.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.36 and its 200 day moving average is $2.78.

UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). UTStarcom had a negative net margin of 5.45% and a negative return on equity of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $14.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.50 million.

About UTStarcom

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications worldwide. The company helps network operators to offer communication services for its customers. Its products line include various platforms that leverage its expertise in packet optical communications, routing and switching technologies, broadband access, wireless communications, and synchronization.

Read More: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for UTStarcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UTStarcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.