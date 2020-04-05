Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

URBN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Urban Outfitters from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Urban Outfitters from to in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Urban Outfitters from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Urban Outfitters from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.53.

Shares of URBN opened at $12.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.42. Urban Outfitters has a 52-week low of $12.28 and a 52-week high of $34.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.19.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.13). Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Urban Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Urban Outfitters will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Urban Outfitters by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,521 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in Urban Outfitters by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Urban Outfitters by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,694 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Urban Outfitters by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 979 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Urban Outfitters by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 37,520 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

