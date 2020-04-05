Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.25.

UTI has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Dougherty & Co assumed coverage on Universal Technical Institute in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Argus raised Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of UTI stock opened at $5.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.41 million, a P/E ratio of -32.35 and a beta of 1.14. Universal Technical Institute has a twelve month low of $2.75 and a twelve month high of $9.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.47.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $87.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.90 million. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 1.35%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTI. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Falcon Point Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $649,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $799,000. 41.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Universal Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

