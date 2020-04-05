Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) Price Target Cut to $45.00

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

UFPI has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on Universal Forest Products in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Universal Forest Products from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Sidoti assumed coverage on Universal Forest Products in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Universal Forest Products in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.60.

NASDAQ UFPI opened at $33.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Universal Forest Products has a twelve month low of $29.17 and a twelve month high of $58.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.95.

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The construction company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $998.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Universal Forest Products had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 4.07%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Research analysts predict that Universal Forest Products will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 1st were issued a $0.125 dividend. This is a boost from Universal Forest Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Universal Forest Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.59%.

In other news, VP Donald L. James sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total value of $427,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,944.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael G. Wooldridge purchased 1,000 shares of Universal Forest Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.86 per share, with a total value of $46,860.00. 3.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Forest Products by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 580,080 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,669,000 after buying an additional 65,028 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Universal Forest Products during the fourth quarter worth $44,336,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Universal Forest Products during the fourth quarter worth $907,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Universal Forest Products by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 936,407 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,665,000 after purchasing an additional 101,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Universal Forest Products by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 21,383 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. 80.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

