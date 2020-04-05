United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $93.33.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UAL. Stifel Nicolaus lowered United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Bank of America lowered United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on United Continental in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded United Continental from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UAL. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in United Continental during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in United Continental during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in United Continental by 106.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 631 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in United Continental in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in United Continental by 458.0% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 982 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $22.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.03. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.97, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.55. United Continental has a 52-week low of $17.80 and a 52-week high of $96.03.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.88 billion. United Continental had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Continental will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About United Continental

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

