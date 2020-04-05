Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Stock Rating Upgraded by B. Riley

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) was upgraded by research analysts at B. Riley to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a $9.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.32% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler lowered Under Armour to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Under Armour in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Under Armour presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.25.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UA opened at $7.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Under Armour has a 12-month low of $6.60 and a 12-month high of $24.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.62 and a beta of 1.67.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). Under Armour had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UA. State Street Corp grew its stake in Under Armour by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,944,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,037,000 after buying an additional 142,581 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Under Armour by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 57,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 17,090 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Under Armour by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 335,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,878 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Under Armour by 320.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 8,919 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Under Armour by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 61,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 5,151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

Read More: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.