UBS Group Reiterates “€128.00” Price Target for MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX)

UBS Group set a €128.00 ($148.84) price target on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Independent Research set a €141.00 ($163.95) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays set a €184.00 ($213.95) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €249.00 ($289.53) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. HSBC set a €179.00 ($208.14) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €243.00 ($282.56) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. MTU Aero Engines currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €180.38 ($209.74).

ETR MTX opened at €106.50 ($123.84) on Thursday. MTU Aero Engines has a 12 month low of €97.76 ($113.67) and a 12 month high of €289.30 ($336.40). The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is €195.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is €238.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.71.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

