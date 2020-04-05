UBS Group Lowers NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) Price Target to $18.00

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at UBS Group from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 104.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NS. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup raised shares of NuStar Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $29.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of NuStar Energy stock opened at $8.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.08. NuStar Energy has a 12-month low of $4.98 and a 12-month high of $30.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market cap of $988.07 million, a PE ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 2.20.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $399.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.01 million. NuStar Energy had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a positive return on equity of 16.14%. NuStar Energy’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NuStar Energy will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Mary Rose Brown bought 6,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.02 per share, with a total value of $40,002.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 186,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,124,283.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Munch bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.73 per share, for a total transaction of $54,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,794.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 86,645 shares of company stock worth $624,923 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in NuStar Energy by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,554,040 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $272,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640,278 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in NuStar Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $49,361,000. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in NuStar Energy by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,028,711 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,592,000 after purchasing an additional 443,632 shares in the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in NuStar Energy by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 336,410 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,696,000 after purchasing an additional 86,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in NuStar Energy by 242.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 270,434 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,991,000 after purchasing an additional 191,447 shares in the last quarter. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment transports refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

